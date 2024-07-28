iPhone 16 Pro Max upgrades: Know what’s coming ahead of September launch

Published Jul 28, 2024
Photo Credit: HT Tech

iPhone 16 Pro Max launching soon globally, know what it has in store for users.

Photo Credit: Amazon

Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 16 series in September. However, the company has yet to announce a launch date.

Photo Credit: Amazon

Since the launch is just 2 months away, several leaks about the smartphones have been circulating online, giving us a hint as to what is expected to be announced.

Photo Credit: Apple

This year, the iPhone 16 Pro Max variant is slated to get major upgrades this year, know what’s coming ahead of launch.

Photo Credit: AP

The iPhone 16 Pro Max is expected to come in four colour options: black, white or silver, Natural Titanium, and rose

Photo Credit: Apple

The iPhone 16 Pro Max will likely be powered by the new A18 Pro chipset with improved NPU, GPU, and CPU performance.

Photo Credit: Apple

Leaks and rumours suggest that the iPhone 16 Pro Max is expected to get a new tetra prism camera for improved optical zoom.

Photo Credit: Apple

The iPhone 16 Pro Max is expected to support upgraded 40W fast wired charging and 20W wireless charging.

