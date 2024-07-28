iPhone 16 Pro Max upgrades: Know what’s coming ahead of September launch
iPhone 16 Pro Max launching soon globally, know what it has in store for users.
Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 16 series in September. However, the company has yet to announce a launch date.
Since the launch is just 2 months away, several leaks about the smartphones have been circulating online, giving us a hint as to what is expected to be announced.
This year, the iPhone 16 Pro Max variant is slated to get major upgrades this year, know what’s coming ahead of launch.
The iPhone 16 Pro Max is expected to come in four colour options: black, white or silver, Natural Titanium, and rose
The iPhone 16 Pro Max will likely be powered by the new A18 Pro chipset with improved NPU, GPU, and CPU performance.
Leaks and rumours suggest that the iPhone 16 Pro Max is expected to get a new tetra prism camera for improved optical zoom.
The iPhone 16 Pro Max is expected to support upgraded 40W fast wired charging and 20W wireless charging.
