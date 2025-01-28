iPhone 16 Pro price drops on Amazon: Check out latest offers
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Jan 28, 2025
Grab iPhone 16 Pro at a reasonable price on Amazon with great bank and exchange offers.
Planning to buy a new flagship smartphone? Then Amazon is providing a massive discount on iPhone 16 Pro
iPhone 16 Pro is the latest Apple smartphone with A18 Pro chip and Apple intelligence features.
Check out the latest offers on iPhone 16 Pro on Amazon.
iPhone 16 Pro retails for Rs.129900 for the 256GB variant. However, buyers can get it for just Rs.122900 from Amazon.
Buyers can also avail bank and exchange offers to further reduce the price of iPhone 16 Pro
Buyers can avail Flat Rs.3000 instant discount on ICICI Bank Credit Cards Credit Card.
Buyers can also get flat Rs.2000 instant discount on Amazon Pay ICICI bank Credit card NON-EMI Transactions.
Lastly, with exchange offer, buyers can get up to Rs.53200 off on iPhone 16 Pro.
