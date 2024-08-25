iPhone 16 Pro, Pro Max to be assembled in India: 5 things you need to know
iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be produced in India, check details.
Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 16 series in the coming weeks. While the event date is yet to be confirmed, it is rumoured to be September 10.
While we are awaiting the official launch date, a new report has been circulating over the internet claiming the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max to be assembled in India.
Here’s what we know about the made-in-India iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max.
Bloomberg reported that Foxconn is expanding its manufacturing to India to slowly lose dominance over China.
Apple’s iPhone manufacturing company has its base set in Tamil Nadu where thousands of workers are being trained.
Recently an iPhone 16 Pro box was also leaked by a tipster, showcasing the label mentioning “Assembled in India.”
It was also reported that by shifting production and assembly to India, Apple may reduce 10% production cost.
Therefore, the prices of iPhone 16 Pro models in India may also fluctuate.
