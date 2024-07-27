iPhone 16 series design upgrades: Know how Apple plans to bring a refreshed design

Published Jul 27, 2024
Photo Credit: Apple

The iPhone 16 series will likely come with several design upgrades. Know what’s coming ahead of the launch.

Photo Credit: Apple

The Apple iPhone 16 series is expected to launch in September with several hardware and software upgrades.

Photo Credit: Apple

However, this year, Apple is speculated to bring some major design changes to the upcoming iPhone 16 series.

Photo Credit: Apple Hub

For starters, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are expected to get vertical camera modules instead of diagonal placement of sensors.

Photo Credit: Apple Hub

The standard iPhone 16 model may get two new colour options: White and Purple. However, Apple may discontinue the Yellow colour variant.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are expected to get bigger display sizes of 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch respectively.

Photo Credit: Apple Hub

The iPhone 16 Pro models will likely feature Samsung’s M14 OLED display technology and it may come with thinner bezels.

Photo Credit: Apple Hub

The iPhone 16 Pro models will likely come with a new Capture Button which will have camera-related functionalities.

Photo Credit: Apple

With the iPhone 16 Pro, Apple may also introduce a new Rose colour variant in place of Blue Titanium.

