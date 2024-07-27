iPhone 16 series design upgrades: Know how Apple plans to bring a refreshed design
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Jul 27, 2024
Photo Credit: Apple
The iPhone 16 series will likely come with several design upgrades. Know what’s coming ahead of the launch.
Photo Credit: Apple
The Apple iPhone 16 series is expected to launch in September with several hardware and software upgrades.
Photo Credit: Apple
However, this year, Apple is speculated to bring some major design changes to the upcoming iPhone 16 series.
Photo Credit: Apple Hub
For starters, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are expected to get vertical camera modules instead of diagonal placement of sensors.
Photo Credit: Apple Hub
The standard iPhone 16 model may get two new colour options: White and Purple. However, Apple may discontinue the Yellow colour variant.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are expected to get bigger display sizes of 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch respectively.
Check Product
Photo Credit: Apple Hub
The iPhone 16 Pro models will likely feature Samsung’s M14 OLED display technology and it may come with thinner bezels.
Photo Credit: Apple Hub
The iPhone 16 Pro models will likely come with a new Capture Button which will have camera-related functionalities.
Photo Credit: Apple
With the iPhone 16 Pro, Apple may also introduce a new Rose colour variant in place of Blue Titanium.
Check related web stories:
iPhone 16 series launching soon: 9 things to know
iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max design and colour options tipped
iPhone 16 price hike expected: Know how much the upcoming iPhone models would cost
iPhone 16 Pro launching in September: Know if it's a worthy upgrade
View more