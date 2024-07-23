iPhone 16 series launching soon: 9 things to know 

The lineup may also feature a reinvented pill-shaped camera bump for supporting spatial video recording for Apple’s Vision Pro headset, along with a Tetra Prism 5x optical zoom lens for Pro models.
Apple is anticipated to reintroduce the “Action Button,” which was featured in the iPhone 15 Pro across all models of the iPhone 16 series. It will allow users to perform tasks like activating flashlight, starting the camera, and toggling the silent mode.
The iPhone 16 models will also likely feature the new “Capture Button '' for taking pictures and videos easily, similar to a camera shutter button. This will allow users to focus and capture images with varying degrees of pressure.
The new iPhone 16 series will feature a suite of AI features known as Apple Intelligence. The offerings include enhanced Siri capabilities, AI-backed writing tools, email categorization, notification prioritization, and more.
The rumors suggest that the Pro and Pro Max models of the new iPhone 16 series will feature larger batteries with over 30 hours of battery life.