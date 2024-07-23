iPhone 16 series launching soon: 9 things to know 

Tech Posted By Richa Fulara
Published Jul 23, 2024
Photo Credit: Apple

Apple is set to launch the much awaited iPhone 16 series in September 2024. The iPhone 16 lineup will comprise four models - iPhone 16, iPhone 16 plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. 



The upcoming iPhone 16 series is expected to have major camera and design upgrades.  Let's look at 9 things you should know about the upcoming iPhone 16 series. 



The iPhone 16 series will run on iOS 18. It is expected that iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus will be powered by A18 Bionic chipset while the Pro models will get A18 Pro processor. 



 iPhone 16 series will most likely have a larger display size for the Pro and Pro Max models. The iPhone 16 Pro will have a 6.3-inch display, and the Pro Max is expected to have a 6.9-inch screen size. 



 iPhone 16 Pro models are expected to feature a 48 MP main camera with a larger sensor for improving low-light performance and image quality.



 iPhone 16 series is expected to bring back the old vertical camera arrangement in standard models, which was featured in the standard iPhone X and 11 models. 



The lineup may also feature a reinvented pill-shaped camera bump for supporting spatial video recording for Apple’s Vision Pro headset, along with a Tetra Prism 5x optical zoom lens for Pro models. 



Apple is anticipated to reintroduce the “Action Button,” which was featured in the iPhone 15 Pro across all models of the iPhone 16 series. It will allow users to perform tasks like activating flashlight, starting the camera, and toggling the silent mode.



The iPhone 16 models will also likely feature the new “Capture Button '' for taking pictures and videos easily, similar to a camera shutter button. This will allow users to focus and capture images with varying degrees of pressure.



The new iPhone 16 series will feature a suite of AI features known as Apple Intelligence. The offerings include enhanced Siri capabilities, AI-backed writing tools, email categorization, notification prioritization, and more. 



The rumors suggest that the Pro and Pro Max models of the new iPhone 16 series will feature larger batteries with over 30 hours of battery life. 

