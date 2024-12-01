iPhone 17 Pro launch in 2025: Know about 5 biggest design changes
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Dec 01, 2024
Photo Credit: Apple
iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max may get a major design overhaul, Know about the 5 biggest design rumours.
Photo Credit: Apple
iPhone 17 series is expected to launch in September 2025 with four speculated models.
Photo Credit: Apple
In 2025, the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro models are expected to go through a major design overhaul.
Photo Credit: reuters
Here are the 5 biggest design changes coming to next year’s iPhone 17 Pro models.
Photo Credit: Apple
iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max will likely have a new button which will have the functionalities of volume and Action buttons.
Photo Credit: Apple
iPhone 17 Pro models will bring back the aluminium frame instead of using the titanium frame.
Check Product
Photo Credit: Apple
The next year’s pro models are rumoured to get redesigned rectangle-shaped camera modules which will be made up of aluminium and not glass.
Photo Credit: Apple
The smartphone will likely get an upgraded under-display Face ID feature which will reduce the size of the Dynamic Island.
Photo Credit: Apple
Apple is also rumoured to bring a new VC cooling system for iPhone 17 Pro models, for improved thermal management.
