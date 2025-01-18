iPhone 17 Pro launch in September: Know about the top 5 rumoured upgrades
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Jan 18, 2025
Photo Credit: Apple
iPhone 17 Pro to come with several upgrades, here’s everything you need to know.
Photo Credit: Apple
iPhone 17 series has been in talks even before the iPhone 16 launch due to emerging leaks and speculations.
Photo Credit: Apple
Now, in recent weeks, several details surrounding iPhone 17 Pro models have been making our way, giving us a glimpse of what Apple may announce.
Photo Credit: reuters
Therefore, know about the iPhone 17 Pro’s 5 biggest upgrades coming in September 2025.
Photo Credit: Apple
iPhone 17 Pro could go through a major design overhaul that may feature half aluminium and half glass rear panel. The camera module may also be revamped.
Photo Credit: Apple
The upcoming Pro model will likely be powered by an A19 Pro chip fabricated with TSMC's third-generation 3nm process.
Check Product
Photo Credit: Apple
The iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to offer 12GB RAM for improved performance and AI processing.
Photo Credit: Apple
With the upcoming iPhone models, Apple may introduce its in-house Wi-Fi 7 chip, improving connectivity concerns.
Photo Credit: Apple
Lastly, iPhone 17 Pro may come with a new Face ID system that will likely reduce the size of Dynamic Island.
Check related web stories:
iPhone 17 Pro launch in 2025: Know about 5 biggest design changes
iPhone 17 Pro Max launch in 2025: Here’s everything we know so far
iPhone 17 series launch in 2025: Display, camera, and other expected upgrades
iPhone SE 4 launch date prediction: Here’s when the new iPhone could debut
View more