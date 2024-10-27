iPhone 17 Pro Max launch in 2025: Here’s everything we know so far
Here’s what we know so far about the 2025 iPhone 17 Pro Max. Check out the 5 biggest rumoured upgrades.
Photo Credit: Amazon
iPhone 16 series has been launched and we already have our on the next year’s iPhone 17 series.
Photo Credit: Amazon
Several rumours about the iPhone 17 series have started to surface on the internet, giving us high hopes for greater upgrades.
Photo Credit: Apple
Know 5 new exciting rumours about the iPhone 17 Pro Max.
Photo Credit: AP
iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to get a new Face ID system with a smaller Dynamic Island.
Photo Credit: Apple
Next year’s Pro model, will likely get an upgraded 48MP telephoto camera and a 24MP selfie camera.
Photo Credit: Apple
It is expected to be powered by an A19 Pro chipset coupled with 12GB RAM for improved performance efficiency and AI features.
Photo Credit: Apple
Apple will likely introduce an iPhone 17 Pro Max exclusive button which will manage functionalities of both volume and Action buttons.
Photo Credit: Apple
Lastly, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to come in a new Green Titanium or Teal Titanium colour shade.
