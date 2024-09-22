iPhone 17 series launch in 2025: Display, camera, and other expected upgrades
Know what coming with the next year’s Apple iPhone 17 series.
Apple recently launched the new iPhone 16 series with some new features and upgrades. However, rumours about the 2025 iPhone 17 have already started to surface.
The iPhone 17 series is speculated to have a major upgrade in terms of design changes, performance, AI features, and more.
Here are the top 5 rumoured upgrades coming to the next year’s iPhone 17 series.
The upcoming iPhone 17 series is expected to feature a 24MP selfie camera, which is a significant upgrade from a 12MP camera.
Apple may discontinue the Plus variant with the new iPhone 17 Air which will be significantly lighter and performance-centric.
The iPhone standard model may feature the ProMotion display with Always on Display technology for a 120Hz refresh rate.
All iPhone 17 model is rumoured to offer 12GB RAM instead of the iPhone 16 series 8GB RAM.
