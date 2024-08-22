iPhone Photography Awards: Take a look at the winners
Boy Meets Shark
Grand Prize Winner: Erin Brooks
Lifeguard Camp
1st Place
Photographer of the year: Glen Wilbert
Pupils
2nd Place
Photographer of the year: Anthony Maureal
3rd Place
Photographer of the year: Wenlong Jiang
Pita Pinta
1st Place – Abstract
Jose Manuel Garcia Gonzalez
Huntsman, Horse & Hounds
1st Place – Animals
Colin Hoskins
Entrance to the Fancy Land
1st Place – Architecture
Leping Cheng
On the Swing of Childhood
1st Place – Children
Daniel de Cerqueira
Paradise
1st Place – Cityscape
Yanzhou Chen
Click here
Paddy Chao
1st Place – Landscape
Night Sky in Lake Tekapo