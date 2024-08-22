iPhone Photography Awards: Take a look at the winners

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Aug 22, 2024

Boy Meets Shark Grand Prize Winner: Erin Brooks 

Lifeguard Camp 1st Place Photographer of the year: Glen Wilbert

Pupils 2nd Place Photographer of the year: Anthony Maureal

3rd Place Photographer of the year: Wenlong Jiang

Pita Pinta 1st Place – Abstract Jose Manuel Garcia Gonzalez

Huntsman, Horse & Hounds  1st Place – Animals Colin Hoskins

Entrance to the Fancy Land  1st Place – Architecture Leping Cheng

On the Swing of Childhood  1st Place – Children Daniel de Cerqueira

Paradise  1st Place – Cityscape Yanzhou Chen

Paddy Chao 1st Place – Landscape Night Sky in Lake Tekapo 

Click here