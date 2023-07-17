iPhone Safety Guide: 5 simple tricks to protect your handset from damage

Published Jul 17, 2023
A new smartphone is always well taken care of, but once we have spent some time with it, we tend to forget about taking protective measures to prevent damage. 

A minor scratch, dent, or irresponsible charging can damage your iPhone for a long time. 

To protect your iPhone from damage, here we have provided simple yet effective tactics that you must adopt. 

Use Case: A protective case doesn't just protect your iPhone from dents or screen damage but also provides protection to internal elements during accidental drops. 

Screen Guard: Consider applying a screen protector to avoid any scratches or cracks in the display. Apple advises not to use iPhones with cracked glass, as it may cause injury. 

Right charger: Always avoid damaged cables or chargers, or charging when moisture is present. As this can cause fire, electric shock, injury, or damage to iPhone.

Separate pocket for iPhone: Mostly, we keep our phones in pockets along with a number of other things such as coins or other hard objects, which can lead to scratches to the phone's body or screen. Ensure that you keep a pocket empty for the smartphone.

Prolonged heat exposure: Apple says to keep your iPhone, the power adapter, and any wireless charger in a well-ventilated area when in use or charging. Overheat exposure can damage the device. 

