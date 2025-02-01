iPhone SE 4 design leaks complied: Here’s what to expect during launch
Posted By HT Tech
Published Feb 01, 2025
Photo Credit: Sonny Dickson/ X
Here’s how the iPhone SE 4 may look like in terms of new design features.
Photo Credit: Apple
In recent days, we have come across several leaks surrounding the iPhone SE 4 launch, revealing its design, specifications, and other features.
Photo Credit: Majin Bu/ X
This week, one of the most discussed topics for iPhone SE 4 was its speculated design as several dummy model images were tipped on social media platforms.
Photo Credit: Majin Bu/ X
Therefore, we have compiled all the leaks surrounding the iPhone SE 4 design. Here’s everything we know so far.
Photo Credit: Majin Bu/ X
iPhone SE 4 aka iPhone 16e will come with an iPhone 14-like design. This has been rumoured for a very long time and the images have confirmed the same.
Photo Credit: Majin Bu/ X
Another most anticipated design feature of the iPhone SE 4 is whether it will feature a Dynamic Island or not. Well, it has been rumoured that the smartphone will come with a display notch.
Photo Credit: Majin Bu/ X
The leaked dummy model also revealed that the smartphone will feature a single rear camera system alongside an LED flashlight.
Photo Credit: Majin Bu/ X
In terms of hardware, the iPhone SE 4 is expected to be powered by an A18 chip paired with 8GB RAM.
Photo Credit: Apple
As far as the launch date is concerned, the iPhone SE 4 will likely debut in March 2025.
