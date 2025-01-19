iPhone SE 4 design tipped: Here’s how it may look like
Published Jan 19, 2025
Photo Credit: Sonny Dickson
iPhone SE 4 design leaked ahead of March 2025 launch. Here’s everything you need to know.
Photo Credit: Ice Universe
iPhone SE 4 is expected to make its debut in March after three years. However, it will be known as the iPhone 16e.
Photo Credit: Ice Universe
Over the months, tipsters have been speculating the design changes for the new generation model and how it will launched in the mid-range category.
Photo Credit: Ice Universe
However, now we may have a clear look at the iPhone SE 4 design, as the dummy unit images have been circulating online.
Photo Credit: Ice Universe
In a recent spot, tipster Sonny Dickson leaked the iPhone SE 4 design by showing the dummy units of the smartphone.
Photo Credit: Apple
In the shared image, the iPhone SE 4 was shown in two colour variants: Black and White, with a matte rear panel and aluminium-like frame.
Photo Credit: Apple
The smartphone consists of a single rear camera lens with a larger bump. This gives the smartphone a Nexus 5-like design.
Photo Credit:
We also got a small glimpse of the display which does not include any physical button, confirming that it may come with a Face ID feature
Photo Credit: Apple
Lastly, the iPhone SE 4 is bulkier than predecessors which also confirms the claims regarding iPhone 14-like features.
