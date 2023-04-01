iPhone SE 4 launch: BIG upgrades in coming
iPhone SE 4 launch is still quite far away, but a lot is expected from the phone.
iPhone SE 4 launch is slated for 2024.
The iPhone SE models are cheaper alternatives to the flagship iPhone series like iPhone 13 or iPhone 14.
Now, leaks are suggesting a significant amount of upgrades that you can expect from the iPhone SE 4.
One of the main highlights so far is the display! The iPhone SE 4 is expected to feature a bigger 6.1-inch OLED display from BOE, The Elec report suggested.
You should note that the current iPhone SE 3 features a 4.7-inch display just like the iPhone 8.
That means the new iPhone SE 4 will be as big as the iPhone 13 or the iPhone 14.
The iPhone SE 4 is also expected to add Face ID support while ditching the Touch ID, Tom's Guide reported.
Apart from this, iPhone SE 4 may pack an A16 Bionic chip from the iPhone 14 Pro models next year.
The price of the iPhone SE 4 is yet to be revealed. However, it must be noted that iPhone SE 3 was launched at $429, while iPhone 14 comes at $799.