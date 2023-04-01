iPhone SE 4 launch: BIG upgrades in coming

Published Apr 01, 2023
 iPhone SE 4 launch is still quite far away, but a lot is expected from the phone.  

iPhone SE 4 launch is slated for 2024.

The iPhone SE models are cheaper alternatives to the flagship iPhone series like iPhone 13 or iPhone 14. 

Now, leaks are suggesting a significant amount of upgrades that you can expect from the iPhone SE 4. 

One of the main highlights so far is the display! The iPhone SE 4 is expected to feature a bigger 6.1-inch OLED display from BOE, The Elec report suggested. 

You should note that the current iPhone SE 3 features a 4.7-inch display just like the iPhone 8.

That means the new iPhone SE 4 will be as big as the iPhone 13 or the iPhone 14. 

The iPhone SE 4 is also expected to add Face ID support while ditching the Touch ID, Tom's Guide reported.

Apart from this, iPhone SE 4 may pack an A16 Bionic chip from the iPhone 14 Pro models next year. 

The price of the iPhone SE 4 is yet to be revealed. However, it must be noted that iPhone SE 3 was launched at $429, while iPhone 14 comes at $799.

