iPhone SE 4 launch in March 2025: From price, specs, features, here’s everything we know
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Sep 21, 2024
Photo Credit: Apple
Know what Apple has planned for the upcoming iPhone SE 4.
Photo Credit: Apple
After three years, the iPhone SE model will make its debut with the fourth generation model next year in March.
Photo Credit: Apple
iPhone SE 4 is suspected to get a major upgrade over its predecessor and it will likely compete with flagship iPhone models.
Photo Credit: Apple
iPhone SE 4 is expected to retain similarities with the iPhone 14 standard model in terms of design.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
The new generation iPhone SE will likely support the A16 Bionic chipset which was integrated in iPhone 14 Pro models and iPhone 15 standard models.
Photo Credit: Apple Hub
iPhone SE 4 is also expected to feature a Dynamic Island instead of a notch and it will have an upgraded OLED panel.
Check Product
Photo Credit: Apple Hub
Rumours also suggest that the Mute Button would be replaced with a new Action Button.
Photo Credit: Apple
Apart from these features, the iPhone SE 4 camera will likely get an upgrade from a 12MP sensor to a 48MP sensor similar to iPhone 15.
Photo Credit: Pexels
In terms of pricing the iPhone SE 4 is expected to be priced around Rs.50000 in India.
Check related web stories:
iPhone 13 price drops by 18% on Amazon: Know how to buy at less than Rs.50000
iPhone 15 price drops by 7% on Flipkart: Check out deals and offers
iPhone 14 Plus available at 15% discount on Flipkart: Check out deals and offers
iPhone 13 price in Amazon Great Indian Festival revealed - Check out upcoming deals
View more