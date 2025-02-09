iPhone SE 4 sale likely to starts in February: 5 Things to expect ahead of launch

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Feb 09, 2025
Photo Credit: Majin Bu/X

iPhone SE 4 to launch in a few days, sale to go live by the end of the month, here’s everything you need to know about the affordable iPhone.

Photo Credit: Majin Bu/X

iPhone SE 4 launch is expected to take in the coming days, probably in the coming week as reported by analyst Mark Gurman.

Photo Credit: Majin Bu/X

Alongside the launch, the iPhone SE 4 may also go live for sale in the upcoming weeks, therefore, buyers can soon get their hands on the new model.

Photo Credit: Majin Bu/X

Know about these 5 rumoured upgrades which are likely to be announced with iPhone SE 4.

Photo Credit: Sonny Dickson

iPhone SE 4 will get a major design revamp with a boxy design, bigger display, Face ID feature, USB-C, and Dynamic Island (yet to be confirmed).

Photo Credit: Apple

The iPhone SE 4 is expected to be rebranded as iPhone 16e since it will likely be powered by the A18 chip that also powered the flagship iPhone 16 and 16 Plus.

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone SE 4 will feature a 48MP single rear camera, and the front camera feature is yet to be revealed.

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone SE 4 is likely to be the first iPhone with Apple’s in-house 5G chip. Therefore, the smartphone may provide improved 5G connectivity.

Photo Credit:

In terms of pricing, the iPhone SE 4 may launch under Rs.50000 in India as we expect a slight price hike.

