WhatsApp voice transcription feature on iPhones: Works like magic! Check now
WhatsApp has introduced a new feature that lets iPhone users to read voice messages instead of listening to them! Here's how it works.
Whatsapp Voice Message transcription feature is a boon for users, especially when they can't listen to the voice note, providing more flexibility and accessibility in communication.
WabetaInfo report has shared a screenshot that suggests a new feature will be introduced where a box will appear below the voice clip.
The transcription will start to display on the screen as soon as the clip is played.
This will be particularly beneficial for individuals who utilize voice messages for work-related or other purposes, as it will allow them to comprehend messages more quickly and efficiently.
According to the report, the voice note transcription feature will enable users to search for specific information within the message.
The feature has end-to-end encryption support, ensuring that the data remains private and isn't transferred to external servers.
WabetaInfo report suggests that WhatsApp is now making this feature available to certain beta testers on iPhones. The installation of the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.9.0.70 update is possible via the TestFlight app.
When it will be rolled out for all WhatsApp users on iPhones has not been disclosed.
Also, the arrival date of this feature for Android WhatsApp users remains unknown.