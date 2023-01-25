iQOO 11, Redmi Note 12 to Oppo A78-Top 5 smartphone launches in 2023-so far
The new year has brought a number of new smartphones in the market and there are a lot more coming that will keep your excitement high. (Unsplash)
Next up is the Samsung Galaxy S23 series launch and then there is the Infinix Note 12i. (Unsplash)
However, if you are looking for the latest launches that have already happened in 2023, then here is a list. Check the top 5 smartphones launched in 2023. (Pexels)
Redmi Note 12 series: There are three models - an entry-level Redmi Note 12, a beefed-up Redmi Note 12 Pro, and the most highly specced Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus. (HT Tech)
The Redmi Note 12 price starts at Rs. 17999, while the Pro starts at Rs. 24999. And the top variant comes at Rs. 29999. (HT Tech)
The Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G's main highlight is the 200MP Samsung ISOCELL HPX sensor. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset. While the Redmi Note 12 Pro is mostly similar to the Plus with a few exceptions of 50MP camera and 67W charging. On the other hand, Note 12 packs a Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chip. (HT Tech)
Motorola Edge 30 Fusion: If you love to keep funky-coloured smartphones, then know it is the first phone to launch in magenta Pantone Colour. It is powered by Snapdragon 888+ 5G chipset, packs a 50MP primary camera, and a 144Hz display priced at Rs. 42999. (HT Tech)
Priced at Rs. 59999, the iQOO 11 features a 6.7-inch 2K E6 AMOLED display, a 120W wired fast charging, and a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP Samsung ISOCELL GN5 sensor with OIS. (iQOO)
Samsung Galaxy A14 5G was launched as an affordable 5G smartphone. It is powered by Exynos 1330 chipset and a 50MP triple-camera setup. It is priced at Rs. 16499. It was accompanied by the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G.
Oppo A78 5G: It has been launched under the budget segment with a price tag of Rs. 18999. It draws power from MediaTek's Dimensity 700 chipset and includes a main 50-MP AI camera. (Oppo)