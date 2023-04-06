iQOO Neo 7 5G price drops MASSIVELY! Get it for 4999 against 34999 today
iQOO smartphones are known for offering great performance.
The recently launched iQOO Neo 7 5G is now available at a discounted rate on Amazon.
iQOO Neo 7 5G (8GB+128GB) worth Rs. 34999 can be yours for under Rs. 5000 today.
You will be able to save a whopping amount of up to Rs. 30000 on the iQOO Neo 7 5G.
The Neo 7 5G is available at a discount of 14 percent for Rs. 29999 on Amazon.
If you exchange your older device, the cost can further come down by up to Rs. 25000.
With the help of discount and exchange offer, iQOO Neo 7 5G price can drop to Rs. 4999.
Bank offers can also be availed while purchasing the phone.
The iQOO Neo 7 5G runs on MediaTek Dimensity 8200 and gets a 6.78 inch AMOLED display.