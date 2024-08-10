Iqoo TWS earbuds launching soon India: Here’s everything we know
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Aug 10, 2024
Know when Iqoo is planning to launch its first TWS earbuds in India.
Iqoo has teased its very first TWS earbuds which are to be launched in the Indian market.
Earlier, the new Iqoo TWS earbuds were spotted at the BIS certification, hinting towards an imminent launch.
Now, the company has officially started to tease the design of the TWS, making everyone excited about what Iqoo has planned.
Based on the teaser, the Iqoo TWS earbuds retain an Apple AirPods Pro-like design. However, the colour scheme could be different.
The teaser showcases a black and yellow colour scheme, however, the colour of the buds was not showcased.
Reports suggest that the upcoming Iqoo TWS earbuds are a rebranded version of the iQOO TWS 1e or the Vivo TWS 3e.
The Iqoo TWS earbuds may support features such as ANC, Transparency Mode, and AI Call Noise Cancellation.
