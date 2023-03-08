iQoo Z6 Lite, Redmi Note 12 to Realme Narzo 50 Pro, 5 phones with big discounts on Amazon
Here is the list of the five 5G smartphones which you can buy with big price cuts including iQoo Z6 Lite, Redmi Note 12 and Realme Narzo 50 Pro. These are available on Amazon's 5th Gear store.
The very first one in the list is iQoo Z6 Lite 5G. It is the world's first smartphone which comes powered by Snapdragon 4 Gen 1.
You can purchase the phone for Rs. 12999 on Amazon, including bank offers, and you may also benefit from an additional exchange offer of Rs. 1000.
The second one in the list is Redmi Note 12 5G,it comes equipped with a 120Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 5G chipset, a 48MP AI Triple camera, and 33W Fast charge.
The phone is available for purchase at Rs. 16499, including bank offers on Amazon.
The Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G is third one in the list .It comes powered by the Dimensity 920 5G SoC, features a 6.4-inch AMOLED Display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 33W Dart Charge, a 5000 mAh Battery, and a 48MP AI triple rear camera.
On Amazon customers can purchase the phone for Rs. 17999, including bank offers, and may also benefit from an exchange bonus offer of Rs. 2000.
Then there is Tecno Phantom X2 Pro 5G, which features the world's first retractable portrait lens, the world's 1st 4nm Dimensity 9000 5G chipset.
It also has a 6.8-inch Full HD+ Dual Curved AMOLED display, a 5160mAh battery, a 50 MP camera, and a 5th Gen AI Processor APU 590. You can grab this smartphone from Amazon at Rs. 49999.
The Last one in the list is Oppo A78 5G. It comes featured with a 6.56-inch display, a 5000mAh battery with 33W SUPER VOOC charging, 8GB RAM.
The phone is available for purchase at Rs. 17499, including bank offers on Amazon.