iQOO Z7 5G to launch in India soon; To feature 64MP OIS camera- Check price, specifications
iQOO Z7 5G is all set to be launched on March 21. The smartphone will be exclusive to India and will feature MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset and 64MP OIS camera. (iQOO)
iQOO will be launching a new smartphone from the Z Series - iQOO Z7 5G - on March 21, 2023. (iQOO)
The device will be exclusive to the Indian market and will feature some interesting specifications including a camera with optical image stabilization feature. (iQOO)
The iQOO Z7 5G will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G processor. (iQOO)
The smartphone will be 7.8 mm in thickness, making it one of the slimmest designs in the segment. (iQOO)
While the entire rear camera setup is not known, the smartphone will feature a 64MP OIS primary camera. (iQOO)
Similarly, the details around the battery capacity remain unknown but the company has revealed that it will get 44W fast charging support. (iQOO)
Coming to display, the smartphone will get an AMOLED screen with a peak brightness of 1300 nits and an in-display fingerprint sensor. (iQOO)
The sale of iQOO Z7 5G in the Indian market will start from its launch date itself. (iQOO)
Customers can buy iQOO Z7 5G on Amazon.in and iQOO e-store. (Amazon)
The price of the smartphone has not been revealed but the company says it will be kept under Rs. 20000.
