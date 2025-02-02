Is DeepSeek app safe? Know why it raises major national security concerns
Published Feb 02, 2025
Photo Credit: Bloomberg
Before downloading the popular DeepSeek app, you want to know about its security concerns which raise a huge risk over your privacy.
Photo Credit: Bloomberg
China-based AI platform DeepSeek gained huge recognition over night for its cost effective AI model development.
Photo Credit: reuters
While DeepSeek app is being popularised for its advanced capabilities at lower cost, the platform is also grabbing much attention for security concerns.
Photo Credit: reuters
Several region including Australia and the US Navy has prohibited the use of DeepSeek app due to national security concerns.
Photo Credit: AP
Experts have highlighted that DeepSeek privacy policy has mentioned that it collects curcial user data such as collects IP addresses and other app actions as well.
Photo Credit: reuters
The app also collects your conversation with the chatbot, text or audio input, prompts, uploaded files, and others, posing a major privacy threat.
Photo Credit: AFP
It not only catptures convertions, it also gains access to other services and websites you browse on your device.
Photo Credit: reuters
Additionally, the DeepSeek app also raises concerns for misinformation and cybersecurity as it is learning for data it collects.
Photo Credit: Bloomberg
Therefore, make sure to keep your data safe and avoid sharing personal information with any AI chatbot for that matter.
