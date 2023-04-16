Is iPhone SE 4 really coming? Know the status here

If you were waiting for the launch of the iPhone SE 4, then your wait may be interminable!

The situation has almost gone back to the time when it was reported that Apple had probably killed the iPhone SE 4.

Analyst at TF International Securities, Ming-Chi Kuo had stated in February that Apple had resumed the development of iPhone SE 4.

He had even added that the iPhone SE 4 would be a minor modification of the 6.1-inch iPhone 14.

But now Kuo says, "I think SE 4 is not currently part of Apple's new product planning for 2024/2025."

Kuo said that what he initially interpreted as the iPhone SE 4 is actually an engineering prototype for Apple in-house 5G baseband chip technology and mass production validation.

He added that there are no plans for mass production and sale of iPhone SE 4.

About the chip, Kuo said, "I believe that the mass production schedule for Apple in-house 5G baseband chip will largely hinge on the test results of this engineering prototype. Consequently, mass production could commence as early as 2025."

"But if testing falls below expectations, the schedule may be pushed back to 2026 or later," he said.

Kuo stated, "The advanced-node technology to be employed for mass production of Apple in-house 5G baseband chip will depend on the mass production schedule."

