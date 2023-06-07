Is your phone overheating? Here is how to cool your smartphone: 10 tips for summer
Cooling pads/cases: Use cooling pads or cases specifically designed to keep your phone cool, especially during hot weather conditions.
Remove phone case: Keeping your phone covered with a case can cause overheating. Temporarily remove the case to aid in faster cooling, especially while out in the sun.
Charging awareness: Remove the phone case when charging to prevent heat buildup and ensure efficient cooling of your device.
Avoid hot cars: Never leave your phone inside a hot car, as the extreme temperature can lead to overheating.
Disable unused features: To conserve battery and prevent excess heat generation, turn off Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and GPS when not in use.
Battery saving mode: Activate the battery-saving mode on your phone to extend battery life and reduce the chances of overheating.
Software updates: Regularly update your phone's software to ensure optimal performance, as updates often include fixes for overheating issues.
Clean vents: Dust accumulation in the vents can obstruct proper cooling. Clean the vents with a soft brush or compressed air to prevent overheating.
Adjust screen brightness: Keeping the screen brightness at maximum levels can strain the battery and processor. Adjust it to a comfortable level to avoid overheating.
Avoid sunlight: Exposing your phone to direct sunlight can lead to overheating. Use your device in shaded areas or indoors instead.