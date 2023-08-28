ISRO all set for Aditya L1 launch
Photo Credit: ISRO
ISRO’s space mission called Aditya L1 to launch early in September, 2023. Know the objectives of the missions.
Photo Credit: ISRO
After the safe landing on the lunar surface, ISRO is now planning to study the Sun's environment, making it India’s first space-based observatory class solar mission.
Photo Credit: ISRO
There are multiple objectives of the mission planned by ISRO to have a thorough understanding of how the sun’s activities affect the space environment.
Photo Credit: ISRO/Twitter
The Aditya-L1 mission aims to study the reason and formation of Coronal Heating and Solar Wind Acceleration.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Aditya-L1 mission aims to understand the formation of Coronal Mass Ejection (CME), solar flares and near-earth space weather.
Photo Credit: NASA
It will understand how the solar atmosphere functions with high sun activities.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
The Aditya-L1 mission also aims to study solar wind distribution and temperature anisotropy by collecting various information about the sun’s activity.
Photo Credit: ISRO
The Aditya L1 spacecraft will study solar disk in the near UV band that will give new insights into CMEs, solar flares, and more.
Photo Credit: NASA
The Aditya L1 mission involves on-device intelligence which is designed to spot CMEs and solar flares, ensuring better observations and data handling.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
With the help of multi-direction observations, the Aditya L1 will be able to study the irregularity in solar wind direction
Photo Credit: Pixabay
The Aditya L1 launch is on September 2, 2023, from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota.