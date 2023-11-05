ISRO displays full-scale model of Chandrayaan-3 mission in Visvesvaraya Museum
Through the Chandrayaan-3 mission, India achieved a historic milestone on August 23 when the Vikram lander successfully landed near the lunar south pole, making it the fourth country to land on the moon and the first to do so near the lunar south pole.
To celebrate this achievement, a full-scale model of Chandrayaan-3, including the Vikram lander and Pragyaan rover, has been placed on display at the Visvesvaraya Industrial and Technological Museum.
3. The model was provided by the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) U.R. Rao Satellite Centre in Bengaluru.
The unveiling of this model was carried out by P. Veeramuthuvel, the project director of the Chandrayaan-3 mission.
According to the report by The Hindu, Dr. Veeramuthuvel addressed students during the event and encouraged them to prioritize hard work and consistent efforts in their pursuits.
He emphasized the importance of diligence in any task and highlighted the dedication and effort put into the Chandrayaan-3 mission.
August 23 has been declared as National Space Day by the Government of India to commemorate the historic landing of the Vikram lander near the lunar south pole.
Dr. Veeramuthuvel, who was also part of the Chandrayaan-2 mission, shared that the Chandrayaan-3 team learned valuable lessons from the previous mission's failure and ultimately achieved success.
He encouraged students not to be disheartened by failures but to use them as opportunities to learn and grow. He used Chandrayaan-3 as an inspiring example of how to bounce back from setbacks.