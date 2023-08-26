ISRO Planning launch of Aditya-L1 solar mission on September 2
Photo Credit: ISRO
After the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3, ISRO is all set to launch its second mission, Aditya-L1 spacecraft.
Photo Credit: ISRO
After successfully conquering the moon, ISRO is now gearing up for the launch of its solar mission in a week's time, likely on September 2, to study the Sun.
Photo Credit: NASA
Aditya-L1 spacecraft is designed to provide remote observations of the solar corona and in situ observations of the solar wind at L1 (Sun-Earth Lagrangian point), which is about 1.5 million kilometres from the earth.
Photo Credit: NASA
It will be the first dedicated Indian space mission for observations of the Sun to be launched by the Bengaluru-headquartered space agency.
Photo Credit: ISRO
The Aditya-L1 mission, aimed at studying the Sun from an orbit around the L1, would carry seven payloads to observe the photosphere, chromosphere and the outermost layers of the Sun, the corona, in different wavebands.
Photo Credit: NASA
"Most likely the launch will take place on September 2 ", an ISRO official said.
Photo Credit: NASA
The spacecraft is planned to be placed in a halo orbit around the L1 of the Sun-Earth system.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
A satellite placed in the halo orbit around the L1 point has the major advantage of continuously viewing the Sun without any occultation/eclipses, ISRO noted.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
"This will provide a greater advantage of observing the solar activities and its effect on space weather in real time," it said.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
The major science objectives of the Aditya-L1 mission are: Study of Solar upper atmospheric (chromosphere and corona) dynamics; Study of chromospheric and coronal heating, physics of the partially ionised plasma.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Some other mission objectives are the study of the initiation of the coronal mass ejection, and solar flares; Observe the in-situ particle and plasma environment providing data for the study of particle dynamics from the Sun.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
The instruments of Aditya-L1 are tuned to observe the solar atmosphere, mainly the chromosphere and corona. In-situ instruments will observe the local environment at L1.