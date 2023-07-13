ISRO's Chandrayaan 3 Moon Mission: From Lift-off to Orbit, all explained
Mission Phases: 1. Earth Centric Phase (Phase-1): Pre-launch Phase; Launch and Ascent Phase; Earth-bound Manoeuvre Phase
2. Lunar Transfer Phase (Phase-2): Transfer Trajectory Phase
3. Moon Centric Phase: Lunar Orbit insertion Phase (LOI) - (Phase-3)
3. Moon Centric Phase (contd.): Moon-bound Manoeuvre Phase (Phase-4)
3. Moon Centric Phase (contd.): PM and Lunar Module Separation (Phase-5)
3. Moon Centric Phase (contd.): De-boost Phase (Phase-6)
3. Moon Centric Phase (contd.): Pre-landing Phase (Phase-7)
3. Moon Centric Phase (contd.): Landing Phase (Phase-8); Normal Phase for Lander and Rover (Phase-9); Moon Centric Normal Orbit Phase (100 km circular orbit); For Propulsion Module.
The Chandrayaan 3 mission involves intricate phases, enabling successful navigation and exploration on the Moon.