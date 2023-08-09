ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft executes 3rd Lunar move
Photo Credit: ISRO
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is set to conduct its next Lunar bound orbit manoeuvre today. Check details here.
Photo Credit: ISRO
The Chandrayaan 3 spacecraft was launched on August 14 on a mission to explore the Lunar surface.
Photo Credit: ISRO
On August 1: With its translunar orbital entry, Chandrayaan-3 has taken an important next step in its lunar journey.
Photo Credit: ISRO/Twitter
On August 5, the spacecraft successfully entered the Moon’s orbit.
Photo Credit: ISRO
As the Chandrayaan 3 craft moves forward, ISRO is gradually reducing its orbit and position through a series of manoeuvres
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Today, Chandrayaan-3 successfully underwent an orbit reduction manoeuvre.
Photo Credit: ISRO
"Even closer to the moon’s surface. Chandrayaan-3's orbit is reduced to 174 km x 1437 km following a manoeuvre performed today," ISRO said in a tweet.
Photo Credit: ISRO
The next milestone is planned for August 14 in which the spacecraft will move even closer to the Moon.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
On August 14, the spacecraft will further reduce the orbit between 11:30 and 12:30 hours IST.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
The lander will make a soft landing on the Lunar surface on August 23. Making it a historic day for India and ISRO.
Photo Credit: ISRO
According to ISRO sources, there will be two more orbit reduction maneuvers to bring the spacecraft closer to the Moon.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
These maneuvers will be performed on August 14 and 16 to reach 100 km orbit, following which the landing module, comprising the lander and rover will break away from the propulsion module.