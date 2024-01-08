ISRO's uncrewed Gaganyaan mission set to soar ahead of 2024 abort tests
Photo Credit: ISRO
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is set to achieve a major milestone with an uncrewed Gaganyaan mission, potentially launching in the first half of 2024.
Photo Credit: ISRO
Chairman S Somanath revealed that ISRO is simultaneously working on the uncrewed mission and abort tests on the special test vehicle (TV-D2). The decision on which one to launch first depends on their readiness, TOI reported.
Photo Credit: ISRO
Abort tests, vital for crewed missions, may take a backseat for the initial uncrewed mission. Somanath clarified that successful abort tests are prerequisites for crewed missions but not for uncrewed ones.
Photo Credit: ISRO
The first uncrewed mission will not carry the service module. ISRO aims to send the half-humanoid, Vyomitra, but a final decision on its inclusion will be made later.
Photo Credit: ISRO
Mission Objectives: Uncrewed missions serve as precursors to test various technologies before the crewed Gaganyaan mission, showcasing human spaceflight capabilities in Low Earth Orbit (LEO).
Photo Credit: ISRO
Union Minister Jitendra Singh highlights that successful human spaceflight will lead to sustained human presence in LEO. Gaganyaan's technologies will pave the way for more advanced orbital modules.
Photo Credit: ISRO
Other projects include the GSLV-MkII, now GSLV, which is set for launch soon in Sriharikota. The satellite (Insat-3DS) will determine the timing of the launch.
Photo Credit: ISRO
Additionally, the NISAR (NASA-Isro Synthetic Aperture Radar) mission is another significant event this year.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Click here
In preparation for Gaganyaan, ISRO will establish mission control, communication networks, and essential launch complex facilities during these uncrewed missions.