JEE, IES and GATE, 3 toughest tech exams to clear for wanna-be techies
There is an immense craze for engineering in India. This is fired up by the daily flow of news of technological achievements across the globe and tech wizards like Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Sam Altman, Jensen Huang amd others turning into billionaires.
The same achievements can be made by everyone and in India the gateway lies through these three exams for technical courses.
To get the kind of tech jobs that dreams are made of, any of these exams, which are really tough to crack, must be cleared. These are JEE Mains, IES and GATE.
JEE- Mains: Joint entrance Test Mains is considered as toughest exam for UG in Engineering and Architecture courses. It is a centralised computer based test for admissions in NITs and IITs.
Indian Engineering services: IES is conducted by UPSC and is one of the most difficult exams for recruitment in government services. This exam is for graduate engineers who can provide their services to the technical functions of Government of India.
GATE: Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering is a national level exam of graduate engineers who wish to pursue post graduation. The score card of GATE is also used in the recruitment of officers in various PSUs.