Jumbo sale! Huge Samsung Galaxy A34 discount announced; check deal now
Samsung Galaxy A34 discount means you need to pay just Rs. 30,999 and not its full price, which is Rs. 35,499.
Not just the initial discount, you can make the Samsung Galaxy A34 even cheaper by going for the exchange deal and bank offers.
Samsung Galaxy A34 is now available on Amazon with a 13% discount.
This means the original Samsung Galaxy A34 price, which is Rs. 35,499 has dropped to just Rs.30,999.
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G bank offers include a Rs. 3000 off on ICICI Bank Credit card and SBI credit card EMI transactions.
Samsung Galaxy A34 exchange offer is worth up to Rs. 35,000, but how much you will get will depend on its working condition, age, brand and other factors.
Samsung Galaxy A34 has some impressive specs in its segment.
These include a 48MP(OIS)+8MP+5MP triple camera setup and 13MP front camera.
Samsung Galaxy A34 also offers a 8 GB internal and 128 GB external storage along with a 5000 mAh battery.