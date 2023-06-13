Jumbo sale! Huge Samsung Galaxy A34 discount announced; check deal now

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By Manshi Singh
Published Jun 13, 2023
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A34 discount means you need to pay just Rs. 30,999 and not its full price, which is Rs. 35,499.

Photo Credit: Samsung

Not just the initial discount, you can make the Samsung Galaxy A34 even cheaper by going for the exchange deal and bank offers.

Buy here
Photo Credit: Samsung

 Samsung Galaxy A34 is now available on Amazon with a 13% discount. 

Photo Credit: Samsung

This means the original Samsung Galaxy A34 price, which is Rs. 35,499 has dropped to just Rs.30,999.  

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G bank offers include a Rs. 3000  off on ICICI Bank Credit card and SBI credit card EMI transactions. 

Product Page
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A34 exchange offer is worth up to Rs. 35,000, but how much you will get will depend on its working condition, age, brand and other factors.

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A34 has some impressive specs in its segment. 

Photo Credit: Samsung

These include a 48MP(OIS)+8MP+5MP triple camera setup and 13MP front camera. 

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A34 also offers a 8 GB internal and 128 GB external storage along with a 5000 mAh battery. 

Click here