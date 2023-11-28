Just 4 days left for CLAT 2024 exam! Check out tips and these 3 apps for last-minute preparatio
Photo Credit: Pexels
The CLAT 2024 exam is on December 3. You just have 4 days left to revise everything. To ensure you do much better than expected, just check out these tips and apps to strengthen your last-minute preparations.
Photo Credit: Pexels
By practicing sample papers and previous years' papers, you can familiarize yourself with passages and question patterns and do much better in your CLAT 2024 exam.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Try to attempt mock tests to become familiar with question types and the overall paper pattern, helping reduce anxiety during the actual exam, but remember not to pressurize yourself by solving too many mock papers at the last minute.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Try and review your solved papers to identify and rectify mistakes, enhancing your understanding of the English section.
Photo Credit: Pexels
It provides materials aligned with the exam pattern, including subject-specific notes and various practice and reading materials in downloadable PDF format.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Thoroughly practice and regularly revise the GK section. Focus more on revising already covered GK topics instead of reading new ones.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Thoroughly practice and regularly revise the GK section. Focus more on revising already covered GK topics instead of reading new ones.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Unacademy: With the Unacademy app, you can get access to live classes, video lectures, study material, and doubt-clearing sessions for last-minute preparations.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Oliveboard: This app will provide you with regular mock tests, notes, and live classes by expert and experienced teachers.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Click here
Please note that these apps have a huge number of study materials. So, it is better just use these apps to revise what you have already covered and to check other helpful tips.