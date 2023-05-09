Kill WhatsApp spam courtesy Truecaller soon
WhatsApp spam is a big and frustrating problem, but now, TrueCaller is rushing to the rescue of users.
Spam is not just an annoyance, it also leads to fraud.
In India, users get about 17 spam calls per month on average, Truecaller had reported in 2021.
WhatsApp users will soon get Truecaller caller identification service on their app to sort out spam.
Even other messaging apps will get it in order to spot potential spam calls.
This WhatsApp-Truecaller feature is in beta phase.
The service will be rolled out globally later in May, Truecaller CEO Alan Mamedi told Reuters.
The problem has acquired huge proportions in India.
In fact, the telecom regulator has ordered telcos like Jio and Airtel to start blocking telemarketing calls.
Click here
They are expected to do so by rolling out artificial intelligence filters. Truecaller is in discussions with them to provide such a service.