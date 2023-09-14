Know all about Samudrayaan mission as Matsya 6000 submersible gets ready for launch date
India is preparing for its first deep-sea mission, "Samudrayaan". Know all about it at the role of Matsya 6000 submersible that will do all the heavy lifting.
As Chandrayaan-3 Vikram lander rests on the moon, India is gearing up for another big mission which aims to explore the sea - the Samudrayaan mission.
The Samudrayaan mission, with stellar role to be played by Matsya 6000 submersible, would be India’s first deep ocean exploration mission that aims to unfold various mysteries of our oceans.
For the Samudrayaan mission, the Matsya 6000 submersible will be deployed as it is considered to be an advanced ocean vehicle that will enable scientists to conduct the study.
The Matsya 6000 submersible is now being prepared for the mission by the National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT) in Chennai.
According to Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, the mission will send 3 humans 6000 meters deep under the ocean's surface.
To achieve the objectives, the Matsya submarine will be equipped with instruments like an Autonomous Coring System (ACS), Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV), and Deep Sea Mining System (DSM).
The objective of the Samudrayaan mission is to find substances like nickel, cobalt, and manganese under the deep sea.
The budget for the deep ocean mission is Rs. 1,400 crore, of which Rs. 405.92 crores have already been spent and Rs. 225.35 crores have already been incurred.
The Matsya 6000 submersible will take a dive into the Bay of Bengal. The officials will soon announce the date for the Samudrayaan mission launch date.
It's a proud moment for India to carry out big missions like Chandrayaan-3, Vikram Lander, Pragyan Rover, Aditya L1 and now Samudrayaan in a single year.