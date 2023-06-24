Know all about NEST exam and Apps that can help crack it
NEST stands for the National Entrance Screening Test. NEST 2023 exam is being conducted today. For those looking to appear in it next time, here are some helpful apps.
NEST is an entrance examination conducted in India for admission to the five-year integrated M.Sc. (Master of Science) programs offered by the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER), Bhubaneswar, and the University of Mumbai - Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CBS).
NEST is a highly competitive exam that assesses the candidates' aptitude in the fields of biology, chemistry, mathematics, and physics.
The exam is conducted once a year, usually in the month of June.
NEST is open to Indian nationals as well as foreign nationals who fulfill the eligibility criteria.
The exam consists of multiple-choice questions (MCQs) designed to evaluate the candidates' knowledge, analytical skills, and problem-solving abilities.
The syllabus for NEST includes topics from the 10+2 level in the subjects of biology, chemistry, mathematics, and physics.
The duration of the exam is three hours, and it is conducted in offline mode (pen and paper-based).
Apps that can be helpful for preparing for NEST are:- EduGorilla app, EduRev app and Testbook app. These apps provide various courses and Mock tests to prepare for NEST Exam