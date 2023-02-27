Know all about the NASA’s SpaceX Crew-6 Mission
All you need to know About NASA's SpaceX Crew-6 Mission. (NASA)
A new set of four crew members are preparing to launch to the International Space Station as part of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-6 mission.
Dragon Endeavour will lift off from Launch Pad 39A on a Falcon 9 rocket. (NASA)
Once in orbit, the crew and SpaceX mission control in Hawthorne, California, will monitor a series of automatic maneuvers. (NASA)
These will guide Endeavour to the space-facing port of the station’s Harmony module. (NASA)
The spacecraft is designed to dock autonomously, but the crew can take control and pilot manually too. (NASA)
Crew-6 will conduct new research to prepare for human exploration beyond low-Earth orbit. (NASA)
The crew will see the arrival of cargo spacecraft including the SpaceX Dragon and the Roscosmos Progress. (NASA)
Crew-6 is expected to welcome the agency’s Boeing Crew Flight Test astronauts and the Axiom Mission-2 crew during their expedition. (NASA)
At the conclusion of the mission, Dragon Endeavour will undock with the four crew members aboard, depart the space station and re-enter Earth’s atmosphere. (NASA)
After splashdown just off Florida’s coast, a SpaceX recovery vessel will pick up the crew. (Flickr)