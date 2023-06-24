Know everything about CAT and apps that can help to clear the exam
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Want to clear CAT? Here's everything you need to know about CAT exam and apps that can help.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
The Common Admission Test (CAT) is a highly competitive entrance examination conducted in India. It is one of the most prestigious and widely recognized exams for admission into postgraduate management programs, such as the MBA
Photo Credit: Pixabay
CAT is designed to evaluate a candidate's aptitude, analytical skills, verbal ability, and logical reasoning, which are essential for success in the field of management.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
The exam is conducted annually by the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) on a rotational basis. It is a computer-based test (CBT) held in various cities across India.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Candidates must possess a bachelor's degree in any discipline with a minimum aggregate percentage (usually 50% or equivalent CGPA). Final-year students are also eligible to apply.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
CAT consists of three main sections: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR), and Quantitative Ability (QA). Each section has a time limit, and candidates must answer multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and non-MCQs.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
The exam is scored on a percentile basis, comparing a candidate's performance against other test-takers. The overall CAT score is crucial for shortlisting candidates for further selection rounds by participating institutes.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Clearing the CAT exam with a high percentile can significantly enhance a candidate's chances of securing admission into top-notch management programs and pursuing a successful career in the field of business and management.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Click here
BYJU's, Unacademy, EduRev, T.I.M.E and Testbook apps are the best apps for the preparation of CAT entrance exam. They provide various instructors for the guidance and also offer various courses designed from basic to advanced levels.