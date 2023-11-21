Last few days to prepare for CAT 2023! Crack the exam with these tips and apps
This year IIM CAT Exam 2023 will be held on November 26. Just 5 days are left for the exam and you might be panicking about your preparation.
If you spend these last 5 days of the preparations strategically, you will be able to score good percentile in your CAT exam.
The CAT exam consists of three sections, i.e. Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning, and Quantitative Ability.
To maintain your speed for the exam, you should solve 2-3 mock tests daily. This will build your confidence.
To revise everything you studied you can use quiz cards or flashcards for quick recall of important concepts. Apart from this, you can try these 3 apps for last- days guidance.
Unacademy: This app will help with a wide range of CAT exam mock tests, live doubt classes, and practice tests.
Testbook: with this app, you can get CAT mock tests, quizzes, and study notes to revise daily for different topics of the CAT 2023
TIME4CAT: This app features doubt lectures to answer your last-minute queries and also provides daily exam mock tests on different concepts from experienced T.I.M.E. educators.
You can select from a range of courses tailored to your specific needs and improve your performance, particularly in your weaker areas.