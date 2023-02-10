Latest mobile phones launched in 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, iQOO 11, more (Pexels)
If you are looking to buy a new smartphone, then you need to check out the latest launches of 2023. (Pexels)
We have listed smartphones across price segments to help you select the one that fits your needs. (Pexels)
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (HT Tech)
It features a 6.8-inch AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz refresh rate and is equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. The smartphone starts at Rs. 1,24,999. (HT Tech)
It features a 6.7-inch LTPO4 AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate and is equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. It is available at a starting price of Rs. ₹59,999. (iQOO)
It features a 6.6-inch AMOLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate and is equipped with the Snapdragon 778G chipset. It has a starting price of Rs. 22,999. (HT Tech)
Realme 10 Pro 5G Coca Cola edition (Realme)
It features a 6.72-inch Full HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and it is equipped with the Snapdragon 695 chipset. The smartphone has a starting price of Rs. 20,999. (Realme)
Motorola Moto e13 (Motorola)
It features a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display and is equipped with the Unisoc 606T chipset. You can buy it for a starting price of Rs. 6,999. (Motorola)