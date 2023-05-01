Launched! Check Garmin Forerunner 965, Forerunner 265 price and top features
Garmin is celebrating its rich legacy as the first running smartwatch brand and commemorating 20 years of the Forerunner series, world’s first GPS running smartwatch. Garmin launched the world's longest battery life AMOLED Running GPS Smartwatch, Forerunner 965 and Forerunner 265 series in India. Forerunner 965 and Forerunner 265 series have been designed for triathletes and elite runners.
Garmin Forerunner 965 price is Rs. 67490 and comes in Black/ Amp Yellow colours.
Garmin Forerunner 265 Music price is Rs. 50490 and it comes in Black/ Aqua colours.
Garmin Forerunner 265S Music price is 50490 and comes in Black/ Pink colours.
The new GPS running smartwatches which now come with a high-res AMOLED display are fully equipped with an array of training features like stress, sleep, maximal oxygen consumption (VO2 Max), training status/load, training effectiveness, and respiration rate. Garmin along with sprinter Hima Das, unveiled the new Forerunner series in Bengaluru.
Garmin Forerunner 965 is equipped with a titanium bezel, a 1.4-inch AMOLED display and an amazing battery life of up to 23 days in smartwatch mode and up to 31 hours in GPS mode.
Garmin Forerunner 965 currently holds the record for having the world’s longest battery life for a running watch with an AMOLED display.
Garmin Forerunner 265 comes with a Ground Gorilla Glass 4 lens, with an option of 1.3-inch AMOLED display, featuring a battery life of up to 13 days in smartwatch mode and up to 20 hrs in GPS mode.
The lightweight Garmin Forerunner 265 smartwatch includes performance monitoring tools from Garmin Firstbeat Analytics like VO2 max, performance condition, training effect and more.
Garmin Forerunner 265 smartwatch also features over 30 sport profiles and a specialized triathlon mode to go beyond the usual workout.
Garmin Forerunner 965 is designed for marathon and triathlon enthusiasts who will benefit from features such as Wrist-Based Running Dynamics, which allows users to access detailed metrics such as stride length and vertical oscillation.
Unique to the Forerunner 965 and Forerunner 265, the watches come equipped with the Stamina and Acute Chronic Workload Ration features to track and help users manage their physical exertion throughout a run. This will prevent "bonking" by overexerting too early in a run for a smarter and less strenuous training.