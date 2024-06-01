Lava Yuva 5G launched with 5,000mAh battery in India: 10 things to know

Published Jun 01, 2024
Photo Credit: Lava

Following the release of Lava Yuva 3, Lava has launched the Lava Yuva 5G in India. This new smartphone showcases a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Photo Credit: Lava

Powered by the Unisoc T750 SoC, the Lava Yuva 5G offers a clean user experience with up to 4GB of RAM and an additional 4GB of virtual RAM, coupled with up to 128GB of storage.

Photo Credit: Lava

Running on Android 13, Lava promised to support the device with an Android 14 update and quarterly security patches for two years.

Photo Credit: Lava

The Lava Yuva 5G comes with a 5,000mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging via a Type-C USB charger. 

Photo Credit: Lava

The Lava Yuva 5G has a dual rear camera setup that includes a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP macro lens, as well as an 8MP selfie shooter placed in a punch-hole cutout on the front.

Photo Credit: Lava

With a sleek, premium design, the smartphone flaunts a classy glass back design and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for easy unlocking.

Photo Credit: Lava

The Lava Yuva 5G, with a matte finish, is available in two eye-catching colours: Mystic Blue and Mystic Green.

Photo Credit: Lava

Additional features of the smartphone include USB Type-C audio, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, an in-display fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm audio jack, and FM Radio.

Photo Credit: Lava

Connectivity options for the Lava Yuva 5G encompass 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS + GLONASS, and USB Type-C.

Photo Credit: Lava

The Lava Yuva 5G is priced at Rs. 9,499 for the 4GB + 64GB version, while the 4GB + 128GB version costs Rs. 9,999. The phone will hit the shelves on June 5, available for purchase on Amazon India, Lava e-store, and Lava retail outlets.

