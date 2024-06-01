Lava Yuva 5G launched with 5,000mAh battery in India: 10 things to know
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Jun 01, 2024
Following the release of Lava Yuva 3, Lava has launched the Lava Yuva 5G in India. This new smartphone showcases a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate.
Powered by the Unisoc T750 SoC, the Lava Yuva 5G offers a clean user experience with up to 4GB of RAM and an additional 4GB of virtual RAM, coupled with up to 128GB of storage.
Running on Android 13, Lava promised to support the device with an Android 14 update and quarterly security patches for two years.
The Lava Yuva 5G comes with a 5,000mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging via a Type-C USB charger.
The Lava Yuva 5G has a dual rear camera setup that includes a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP macro lens, as well as an 8MP selfie shooter placed in a punch-hole cutout on the front.
With a sleek, premium design, the smartphone flaunts a classy glass back design and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for easy unlocking.
The Lava Yuva 5G, with a matte finish, is available in two eye-catching colours: Mystic Blue and Mystic Green.
Additional features of the smartphone include USB Type-C audio, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, an in-display fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm audio jack, and FM Radio.
Connectivity options for the Lava Yuva 5G encompass 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS + GLONASS, and USB Type-C.
The Lava Yuva 5G is priced at Rs. 9,499 for the 4GB + 64GB version, while the 4GB + 128GB version costs Rs. 9,999. The phone will hit the shelves on June 5, available for purchase on Amazon India, Lava e-store, and Lava retail outlets.