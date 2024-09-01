Leading US companies announced layoff plans: From Intel to Apple, check list of companies
Check out the list of US companies planning to lay off employees as part of their cost-saving process.
Last year we witnessed leading industry giants such as Google, Goldman Sachs, Meta, and others announcing layoffs.
Now, a new study highlights that the trend will continue in 2024 and in the coming months as companies are trying to expand and or cut costs.
Here is the list of US-based companies that plan to lay off employees in the coming months.
Nike: The athletic-wear giant plans to cut up to $2 billion in cost which will also include job cuts in several departments.
Intel: Business Insider reported that Intel has plans for workforce reductions as part of its cost reductions.
Apple: The tech giant also announced the layoff of 100 employees in the Apple Books app and Apple Bookstore department.
Citigroup: The company has plans for a “corporate overhaul” which may result in job cuts at the management level.
The biggest reason for layoff is stated to be the adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI).
