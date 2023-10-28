Lightning mystery rises ahead of ISRO's Shukrayaan-1 mission

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Oct 28, 2023
Photo Credit: Pixabay

Venus, resembling Earth in its ancient history, has captivated scientists with its harsh environment, extreme temperatures, and unbreathable atmosphere.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Venus is known for its dense carbon dioxide-rich atmosphere, extreme temperatures reaching 900 degrees Fahrenheit, and high atmospheric pressure, making it inhospitable. 

Photo Credit: NASA

Shukrayaan-1 mission: ISRO is set to embark on its inaugural mission to explore Venus' surface in December 2024. The mission aims to unveil the mysteries of Venus.

Photo Credit: NASA

Ahead of that, concerning the planet Venus, an intriguing challenge has cropped up. Researchers from the University of Colorado have disputed the frequency of lightning on Venus, suggesting it may be less frequent than previously believed.

Photo Credit: NASA

NASA's Parker Solar Probe: NASA's Parker Probe, designed for solar studies, detected "whistler waves" during a Venus flyby, sparking debate.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

New analysis indicates that the detected whistler waves on Venus might not be associated with lightning but instead linked to disturbances in the planet's weak magnetic fields.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

This discovery aligns with a 2021 study that also failed to detect radio waves from lightning strikes on Venus.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

The debate on Venus and lightning dates back to 1978 when NASA's Pioneer Venus spacecraft detected whistler waves, leading to speculation of frequent lightning.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Researchers observed a peculiar pattern in Venus' whistler waves, moving downward instead of outward, suggesting a potential cause of magnetic reconnection.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

The research team plans to gather more data in November 2024 as the Parker Solar Probe makes its final pass by Venus, aiming for a comprehensive understanding of Venus' atmospheric phenomena.

Check related web stories:
Aditya-L1 mission: ISRO reveals health status of India's landmark solar project
Samudrayaan Mission: How deep can the Matsya 6000 dive?
Want to get ahead of time and increase your productivity? Try the Taskio AI app
Chandrayaan-4 mission: The most challenging parts of the project
View more