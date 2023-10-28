Lightning mystery rises ahead of ISRO's Shukrayaan-1 mission
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Oct 28, 2023
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Venus, resembling Earth in its ancient history, has captivated scientists with its harsh environment, extreme temperatures, and unbreathable atmosphere.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Venus is known for its dense carbon dioxide-rich atmosphere, extreme temperatures reaching 900 degrees Fahrenheit, and high atmospheric pressure, making it inhospitable.
Photo Credit: NASA
Shukrayaan-1 mission: ISRO is set to embark on its inaugural mission to explore Venus' surface in December 2024. The mission aims to unveil the mysteries of Venus.
Photo Credit: NASA
Ahead of that, concerning the planet Venus, an intriguing challenge has cropped up. Researchers from the University of Colorado have disputed the frequency of lightning on Venus, suggesting it may be less frequent than previously believed.
Photo Credit: NASA
NASA's Parker Solar Probe: NASA's Parker Probe, designed for solar studies, detected "whistler waves" during a Venus flyby, sparking debate.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
New analysis indicates that the detected whistler waves on Venus might not be associated with lightning but instead linked to disturbances in the planet's weak magnetic fields.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
This discovery aligns with a 2021 study that also failed to detect radio waves from lightning strikes on Venus.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
The debate on Venus and lightning dates back to 1978 when NASA's Pioneer Venus spacecraft detected whistler waves, leading to speculation of frequent lightning.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Researchers observed a peculiar pattern in Venus' whistler waves, moving downward instead of outward, suggesting a potential cause of magnetic reconnection.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
The research team plans to gather more data in November 2024 as the Parker Solar Probe makes its final pass by Venus, aiming for a comprehensive understanding of Venus' atmospheric phenomena.