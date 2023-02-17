Limited time deal! iPhone 13 price crashes to 39949 from 79900
It's quite rare to find an impressive discount on premium iPhone models. However, your luck may just have changed as Apple iPhone 13 has seen a massive price cut.
The retail price of the iPhone 13 128GB variant is Rs. 79900. However, there is a surreal discount on the smartphone.
Under this iPhone 13 price cut offer, you get a flat 22 percent discount. After this discount, you only have to pay Rs. 61999 without any exchange deals, bank offers or any other loophole.
If you still think that the price is too high, there is a simple way to reduce a significant part of the cost.
Amazon also has an exchange offer of up to Rs. 20550. All you need is a smartphone in working condition to be eligible for this.
If you can manage to get the entire value of the exchange offer, then you can take the iPhone 13 home for just Rs. 40949.
The deal doesn't end here! You can get a 7.5 percent instant discount on Amex credit Card and Standard Chartered Bank credit cards by up to Rs. 1500.
This will bring down the price of the iPhone 13 to Rs. 39949 - a combo of bank offers and exchange deals.
Note this will be the maximum discount possible, which may vary with the model, condition and brand of the smartphone that you are trading-in.
The iPhone 13 is one of the best options in the premium smartphones that offer the flagship A15 Bionic chipset along with a Super Retina XDR display, a Cinematic mode camera, and better battery life than its predecessor.