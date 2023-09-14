Logitech Pebble 2 collection launched; price and specs
Photo Credit: Logitech
Logitech Pebble 2 Collection has beem launched that features the Pebble Keys 2 K380s keyboard and Pebble Mouse 2 M350s.
Photo Credit: Logitech
Logitech's Pebble 2 Collection redefines workspace accessories with modern design, sustainability, and customization, the company avers.
Photo Credit: Logitech
It features the Pebble Keys 2 K380s keyboard and Pebble Mouse 2 M350s, ensuring seamless device transitions, enhanced typing, and quiet operation. These are eco-friendly accessories that promote a carbon-neutral, personalized workspace experience.
Photo Credit: Logitech
Modern Minimalist Duo: The Pebble 2 Combo consists of the Pebble Keys 2 K380s keyboard and Pebble Mouse 2 M350s, offering a sleek and minimalist design.
Photo Credit: Logitech
Color Variety: Available in three stylish colors - Tonal Graphite, Tonal White, and Tonal Rose - crafted from at least 49% recycled plastic.
Photo Credit: Logitech
Device Flexibility: This ultra-portable duo makes device switching seamless with the touch of a button, enhancing your productivity for work, browsing, and chatting. A dedicated version for Mac users is also available.
Photo Credit: Logitech
Enhanced Typing Experience: The Pebble Keys 2 K380s keyboard features round keys for comfortable and quiet typing, akin to a laptop-like experience. It offers Fn hotkeys for quick access to functions like search, screenshots, and emojis, saving you time. Customization of the 10 Fn keys is possible through the Logi Options+ App.
Photo Credit: Logitech
Silent Touch Technology: The Pebble Mouse 2 M350s is a lightweight and thin portable mouse with a natural palm fit. It utilizes Silent Touch technology, reducing click noise by 90%. Users can customize the middle mouse button via the Logi Options+ App for shortcuts and everyday actions.
Photo Credit: Logitech
Price Points: The collection is competitively priced, with the Pebble 2 Combo at INR 5,995, the Pebble Keys 2 K380s at INR 4,195, and the Pebble Mouse 2 M350s at INR 2,295.
Photo Credit: Logitech
Click here
Sustainability: These products are certified carbon neutral and come in responsibly sourced packaging. Pebble Keys 2 K380s has a 64% recycled plastic while the Pebble Mouse 2 M350s has 76% recycled plastic.