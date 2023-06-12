Looking for a career path after class 12? Check out these top 6 guidance apps
Mindler: This app offers personalised career guidance based on psychometric assessments. It suggests suitable career options, provides detailed information about various professions, and helps create a career roadmap.
My Next Exam: It is a comprehensive app that provides information on entrance exams for different career paths. It offers details about eligibility criteria, exam patterns, syllabus, and important dates.
Careers360: It is a popular app that offers career guidance, college reviews, and rankings. It provides insights into various career options, colleges, admission processes, and scholarships available in India.
Shiksha: It is an app that assists in making informed decisions about courses and colleges. It offers information on various courses, admission processes, career options, and connects students with experts.
Unacademy: It is a learning platform that provides career guidance and exam preparation resources. It offers video lectures, live classes, and study materials to help students prepare for entrance exams.
UpGrad: This app offers online courses and career guidance for various fields. It provides career counselling, skill development programs, and access to industry experts, helping students make informed career choices.
With these career guidance apps, you can explore different career options, access valuable information about courses and colleges, and receive personalised guidance to choose the right path after 12th.
You should make the most of these resources and embark on a successful career journey!