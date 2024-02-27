Looking for a smartphone with premium features, but low price? Check out Samsung Galaxy S23 FE
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE offers premium features at an attractively affordable rate.
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE price starts at Rs.54999 for 128GB, available in Mint, Graphite, Cream, and Purple.
The smartphone boasts a 6.4-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 5 protection.
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Camera setup includes 50MP+12MP+8MP rear and 10MP selfie cameras.
Powered by Exynos 2200 SoC, with options for 8GB RAM + 128GB or 256GB storage.
The Galaxy S23 FE packs a 4000mAh battery and supports 25W wired charging and 15W wireless charging. It runs on One UI 6 based on Android 14.