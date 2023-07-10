Looking for government jobs? Here are 5 tips and 3 apps to help you prepare for exams
A huge number of government jobs are on offer each year for students who are looking for a secure high paying job. However, first, government jobs exams have to be cleared. Here are the tips to help crack government jobs and apps that help.
Do thorough research on the exam pattern and collect previous year exam trends, cutoffs, etc.
Know about the exam pattern and previous year's trends
Keep an eye out for vacancies
Vacancies are released in magazines, newspapers, and official government websites, so keep an eye on the sources
Make a wise study schedule
It is crucial to plan your study time so you can revise, take mock tests, and improve your knowledge on time
Keep up-to-date with current affairs
Keeping an eye on current affairs, both national and international news, as this is an important segment for clearing government exams.
Practice previous year's papers and mock tests
Practicing previous year's papers and mock tests will help you understand the areas that need improvement. This is extremely important as it is a hands-on exercise. Now, check the apps:
Swayam App
This app offers interactive courses for students, the lectures are from experienced professionals and professors from all around the country.
Smartkeeda
It is an app for students preparing for all kinds of bank exams like IBPS PO Pre and Mains, SBI PO Pre and Mains, IBPS SO, and more.
SR app by SarkariResults.com
This app provides news and government job notifications from all sectors like banking, SSC, UPSC, Railways, Teachers, Police, Army, Navy, Airforce, UPSSSC, etc.